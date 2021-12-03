Comerica Bank Sells 1,233 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hawaiian by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hawaiian by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $963.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

