Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,843 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.93 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

