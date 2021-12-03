Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 856,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

PIRS stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

