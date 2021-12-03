Marshall Wace LLP Invests $56,000 in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Akerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akerna by 165.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79,191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Akerna by 12.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Akerna by 92.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Shares of KERN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KERN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.