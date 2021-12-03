Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $35.02

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $38.97. Discovery shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.