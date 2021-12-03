Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 923,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $700.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.