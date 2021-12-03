L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.07. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

