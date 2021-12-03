Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,598,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

