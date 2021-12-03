Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

