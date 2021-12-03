Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EGRX stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

