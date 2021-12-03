Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Emera has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

