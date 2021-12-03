Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $5,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.