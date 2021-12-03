ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

