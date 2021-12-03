Marshall Wace LLP Invests $117,000 in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Team by 417.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 27.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Team by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TISI stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

