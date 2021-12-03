Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

REKR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

