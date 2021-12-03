Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 14,979 Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $5.53 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $325.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.