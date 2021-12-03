Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 52,189 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

