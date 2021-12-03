Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 377,020 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377,020 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 502.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 112,784.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 137.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 96,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

