Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

PSCT opened at $146.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $156.40.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

