Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,245 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HMST opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

