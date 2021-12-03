Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 319,881 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of Realogy worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

