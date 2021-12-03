PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 3,000 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PC Connection by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

