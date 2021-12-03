Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Oasis Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

