Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 1,950 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,934,164.96.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$51.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

