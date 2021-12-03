Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.19.

SFIX stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $8,510,000. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

