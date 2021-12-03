National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $62.80 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

