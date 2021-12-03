Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,050 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 30,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

NYSE KNX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

