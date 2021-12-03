Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

