NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,717 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

