The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.85. Timken posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timken by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Timken has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

