UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,437.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,421.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,415.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.