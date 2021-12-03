UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.
AMZN stock opened at $3,437.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,421.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,415.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
