Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 127,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 93,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

MRO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

