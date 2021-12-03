Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zumiez worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.