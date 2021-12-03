Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambu A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

AMBBY stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

