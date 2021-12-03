Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $94.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

