Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $390.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.34.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $360.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day moving average is $294.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.