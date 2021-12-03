XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

XPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON XPS opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.01. The firm has a market cap of £274.90 million and a PE ratio of 31.16.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

