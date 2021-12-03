Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

XPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.01. The company has a market cap of £274.90 million and a PE ratio of 31.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.53%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

