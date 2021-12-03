Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,165 ($28.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,016.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,878.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.