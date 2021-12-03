Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,960 at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,010 ($39.33) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,334.44 ($43.56).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,746.50 ($35.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,744.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 245 shares of company stock worth $644,025.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

