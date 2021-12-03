Invesco Ltd. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,094,700 shares of company stock worth $117,112,469 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

