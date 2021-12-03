Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,429 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.