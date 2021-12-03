Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,098 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

