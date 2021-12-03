Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.34. Approximately 912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 36,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $607.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 308,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.