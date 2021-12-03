Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.47

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 10736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 732.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 102,469.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

