BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.72

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 33976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

