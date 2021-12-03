NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Acquires $201,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00.

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $269.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

