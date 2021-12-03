James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. Buys 4,000 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NJR opened at $38.18 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.