Stephen E. Macadam Acquires 1,500 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.