$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $453,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

